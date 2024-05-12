Highlights Portsmouth's impressive League One title win secures automatic promotion to the Championship after over a decade away from the second tier.

With the step up in competition, Portsmouth needs a strong transfer window to prepare for the challenges of the Championship.

Midfielder Antony Evans could be a valuable addition, while Tom Lowery's injury record makes him a candidate to move on from the club.

Portsmouth will finally return to the second tier of English football next season after a stellar campaign down in League One.

Picking up 28 wins from 46 league matches, and losing just five, John Mousinho's side clocked up 97 points on their way to automatic promotion and the third tier title.

League One final standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth (C) 46 37 97 2 Derby County (P) 46 41 92 3 Bolton Wanderers 46 35 87 4 Peterborough United 46 28 84

As a result, Pompey will now play Championship football for the first time in over a decade in 2024/25, having last played in the division when they were relegated to League One back in 2011/12.

Whilst that is incredibly exciting, it also leaves the football club with plenty of work to do this summer in order to get their squad ready for the step-up in levels.

Pompey can, of course, be buoyed by the fact that one of last season's third tier automatic promotion winners, Ipswich Town, have gone on to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League this campaign, but at the same time, they must be wary that Plymouth Argyle, who like Portsmouth won the League One title last campaign, narrowly avoided the drop.

With all of the above said, below, we've discussed what a strong start to the transfer window could look like at Fratton Park, with one player coming in, and one heading out.

In: Antony Evans

With Portsmouth back in the second tier, there have already been some very ambitious targets linked with the south coast side this summer.

Pompey, for example, have been linked with a move for AFC Bournemouth's Jamal Lowe, who spent time on loan at Swansea this season, and Crystal Palace starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has also reportedly been eyed.

A more realistic, but still excellent addition, however, would be Bristol Rovers midfielder Antony Evans.

According to The News, Portsmouth are keen on the 25-year-old as they prepare a squad overhaul following their promotion win, with the Gas talisman having just one year remaining on his contract at the Memorial Stadium.

Of course, given that fact, Portsmouth would have to agree a fee with Bristol Rovers to get his signature, and it has also emerged that they have been in discussions over a new deal for their midfielder, meaning they are keen for him to remain.

This is perhaps unsurprising given he has just won their player of the year award. However, as yet, no new deal has been agreed, leaving this deal very much possible heading into the summer.

Out: Tom Lowery

To make way for signings this summer, those on the fringes at Fratton Park will need to make way.

In all honesty, there are a few players we could have selected here, but one player the club should perhaps look to move on is Tom Lowery.

The main reason for this is that since joining the club in 2022, Lowery has had an extremely poor injury record.

In 2022/23, for example, the midfielder appeared 21 times in all competitions, but this season, only made nine League One appearances.

Having suffered a knee injury in the opening day fixture versus Bristol Rovers, after months out, he returned to action in January, only to pick up what was almost a season-ending hamstring injury.

Putting ability aside, given his track record, Portsmouth just cannot rely on Lowery for what is bound to be a tough Championship campaign, and as such, it would be ideal for the club were they able to get him off the wage bill this summer.

Lowery is contracted at Fratton Park until the summer of 2025, leaving him with one-year remaining on his contract.