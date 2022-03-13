Evans in: Is this Sunderland’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

Sunderland have given themselves renewed hope of a League One promotion push in recent weeks.

With ten points from their last four games under the recently appointed Alex Neil, the Black Cats have now climbed back up to fifth in the third-tier standings, seven points adrift of the top two.

A strong end to the campaign could therefore see the Black Cats secure a long awaited return to the Championship.

Of course, injuries could have a part to play in whether they succeed with that, with the potential for key players to condemned to spells on the sidelines, which Neil will no doubt be desperate to avoid.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at who we think makes up Sunderland’s best starting lineup, when every member of their squad is fit and available.

Having produced a series of impressive performances when available since joining on loan from Bayern Munich in the summer, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann starts in goal here.

At centre back, the young duo of Dennis Cirkin and Callum Doyle have both been solid since joining from Tottenham and Manchester City respectively in the summer, meaning they also feature here.

Although perhaps not naturally full-backs, both Luke O’Nien and Carl Winchester have shown they are more than capable of doing a job in that position, so that is where they fit into this side.

The holding midfield roles go to club captain Corry Evans, whose experience could be key between now and the end of the season, and Jay Matete, who has impressed considerably since joining on January deadline day from Fleetwood.

Further forward, Aiden McGeady may be approaching the latter stages of his career, but still has that spark of quality to change a game in an instant, so he gets a place in this lineup.

On the other side of the pitch, Lynden Gooch has played a considerable role for Sunderland over the past few years, while Dan Neil has consistently shown what an exciting young prospect he is, with the 20-year-old another who is already capable of making huge contributions to the Sunderland cause.

Upfront, with 22 goals already this season – 17 more than any other Sunderland player – Ross Stewart is the clear choice to lead the line in the centre forward’s role.