Evans impresses but Riis and Ledson disappoint: Preston North End player ratings as Lilywhites ship four goal v Millwall

Preston North End‘s winning run was snapped in comprehensive fashion at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon as Millwall ran out 4-2 winners.

The Lions went into an early two-goal lead through Zian Flemming’s efforts, but by half-time the scoreline was levelled through both Alan Browne and Ched Evans.

Flemming though sealed his hat-trick just after the hour mark before Preston-born Charlie Cresswell sealed the three points for the Londoners with a bullet header.

It was not the result that Ryan Lowe would have wanted before Championship football stops for a month – let’s see how their players fared.

Freddie Woodman – 5

Not one of the stopper’s finest matches in-between the sticks. Failed to make a notable save and his positioning was perhaps lacking for Millwall’s fourth.

Jordan Storey – 5

Not his finest match as he had a tough time against Bradshaw and Flemming. Millwall got the better of him on the afternoon.

Liam Lindsay – 6

Conceded the free-kick that led to Millwall’s second goal. Wasn’t his imperious self but did make some crucial blocks and interceptions.

Andrew Hughes – 5

Put in a delightful cross for Evans’ equaliser in the first half. Did lack defensively at times though and had the ball slipped through his legs for Flemming’s hat-trick.

Brad Potts – 6

Showed a lot of energy to get forward especially in the first half. Didn’t do anything major to impress but didn’t make too many mistakes.

Alan Browne – 6

Missed tackle in the middle of the park led to Millwall’s third goal. Whipped in a wonderful cross to Evans in the first half that almost resulted in a goal. Lots of effort but a lack of endeavour.

Ryan Ledson – 5

Didn’t get on the ball much at all in the Ben Whiteman role. Had to follow Flemming round who got the better of him.

Ali McCann – 6

Lots of energy and tried to create chances but not much came off. Best chance was fired straight at Long in the Millwall goal.

Robbie Brady – 6

Some teasing deliveries as per usual from the Irishman but none that led to a goal. Was subbed off in the second half after his effectively wore off.

Ched Evans – 7

Won his fair share of headers against a strong Millwall defence and grabbed his third goal in two matches when equalising in the first half. Did miss some good efforts with his feet though after half-time which would’ve given PNE the lead.

Emil Riis – 5

Nothing really came off for the Dane. Lacked energy and in his one half-decent chance of the afternoon he fired it straight into the side netting.

Subs

Alvaro Fernandez – 4

Came on at a point where North End were chasing an equaliser but couldn’t breach the solid Millwall back-line. Didn’t have the ball enough to make an impact mind.

Ben Woodburn – 4

Had one shot from range that could have tested Long but it went whizzing over the bar. Didn’t make much of an impact following that.

Sean Maguire – N/A

Daniel Johnson – N/A