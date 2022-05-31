Evangelos Marinakis’ Nottingham Forest summer plans emerge following promotion

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is set to pump millions of pounds into the club’s facilities following their promotion to the Premier League, according to The Sun.

The Reds secured their return to the top flight after a 23-year absence with a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.

And with their status amongst England’s elite now confirmed, the Greek businessman will now press ahead with plans to invest into the Wilford Road training ground and also the club’s academy facilities.

Plans were already tentatively in place before Forest won promotion, but work will now get underway following Sunday’s success, with £3.5 million set to go towards the senior squad’s facilities and £2 million to improve the academy set-up.

Marinakis is also set to work closely with manager Steve Cooper and CEO Dane Murphy when it comes to the club’s recruitment of new players this summer.

The 54-year-old has already promised to give Cooper the ‘ammunition’ he needs to improve his squad, with the likes of Djed Spence and Morgan Gibbs-White linked with permanent moves to the City Ground.

Despite Marinakis’ younger son, Miltiadis, being involved in the day-to-day running of Forest recently, it is Evangelos who will end up determining the players that arrive at the Tricky Trees in the coming months, but Cooper and Murphy will have a major say in matters.

The Verdict

There’s set to be improvements both on and off the field at Forest this summer thanks to Marinakis.

It’s all well and good having the players on the pitch, but the facilities behind the scenes have to be up to Premier League quality as well.

They will help attract the best possible type of player, but it’s also vital for the academy to have a great set-up as well.

Some talented individuals have come through the Forest youth system and with some of the current first-team coming through that route, such as Joe Worrall and Brennan Johnson, Marinakis looks set to bolster that particular department as well.