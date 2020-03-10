Evangelos Marinakis’ situation at Nottingham Forest could affect Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers could see the Europa League tie with Olympiacos called off due to the Greek club’s owner contracting Coronavirus.

Marinakis, who owns both Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos – has announced that he has contracted the illness – just days after he was in attendance for the former’s defeat against Millwall.

In an official statement via his official Instagram page and reported by Sky Sports, Marinakis said that he was seeking advice from doctors regarding self isolation.

Marinakis made an official statement via his Instagram page.

It remains uncertain what contact the businessman had with the players of Forest, but his illness could see Olympiacos’ Europa League tie with Wolves now called off after it was reported that the entire squad of the Greek outfit were due to be tested for the virus.

Daily Telegraph correspondent Matt Law tweeted an update on the news and said that he expected the Greek club to make an official statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Told Wolves match on Thursday could be in the balance after Olympiacos (and N Forest) owner Evangelos Marinakis revealed he has coronavirus. The entire team and staff are going to hospital to be tested to see if they have got it. Olympiacos expected to make a statement later. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) March 10, 2020

Olympiacos and Wolves face off in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie at the Karaiskakis stadium.

The Verdict

We have seen Barcelona’s game with Napoli next week chosen to play behind closed doors, whilst the Italian Serie A has suspended all football until April.

Decisions will now have to be made whether or not Wolves can travel to Greece to play their game, but also tests will surely have to be done at Forest – considering Marinakis was at the City Ground last Friday evening.