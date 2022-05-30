Evangelos Marinakis sends message to Nottingham Forest supporters after play-off triumph

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has taken to Instagram to share a message with the club’s supporters following his side’s showdown with Huddersfield Town.

The Reds managed to secure a return to the Premier League yesterday by defeating Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium.

Ryan Yates went close to opening the scoring for Forest as he glanced a header wide of the target from James Garner’s delivery.

The Reds took the lead just before half-time as Garner’s cross was diverted into his own goal by Levi Colwill.

Following the break, Brennan Johnson fired wide before Harry Toffolo had a penalty appeal turned down by referee Jon Moss.

Huddersfield had another claim for a spot-kick turned down when Max Lowe collided with Lewis O’Brien.

Forest managed to see out the rest of the game as they sealed promotion to the top-flight.

Reflecting on his side’s play-off triumph, Marinakis has admitted on Instagram that he is extremely proud of everyone at the club for this particular achievement whilst he also praised Forest’s fans for their support.

Marinakis posted: “Nottingham Forest is back where it belongs after 23 long years.

“We are back in the @premierleague!

“I am extremely proud of everyone in the Club for this historic achievement.

“I am grateful for the fantastic support from our fans who have proven that we are a solid #NFFC family.

“I would personally like to congratulate the coach Steve Cooper and his team who have done a fantastic job since they took over, the management, Dane, Koulis and my son @mil7iadis who as of this year has played a significant role in the turnaround of the Club.

“As of today we are aiming to rewrite history and win more trophies!

“This is only the beginning REDS. “

The Verdict

When you consider that Forest were bottom of the Championship standings before Steve Cooper was handed over the reins at the City Ground in September, it is quite incredible that they will now be preparing for life in the Premier League.

In order to have the best chance of competing at this level, the Reds will need to bolster their squad in the coming months.

Marinakis could use the revenue gained from this promotion to his advantage as he will be able to provide Cooper with sufficient funds in the summer transfer window.

By getting his recruitment spot-on, Cooper will fancy his chances of leading Forest to a relatively positive start to the 2022/23 campaign as he already has some classy operators at his disposal who will be keen to prove themselves in the top-flight.