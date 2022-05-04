Evangelos Marinakis reacts to key Nottingham Forest flashpoint v Bournemouth

If Nottingham Forest are to be a Premier League side next season they are going to have to do it via the play-offs, after they saw AFC Bournemouth edge them out last night in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Cherries are going up behind Fulham to the top flight, whilst Forest will now have to use the disappointment of last night to fuel them in the coming matches.

For the Reds, though, there’ll also be a sense of injustice after they were denied a penalty during the game with Bournemouth – a decision that manager Steve Cooper revealed sparked an apology from the referee.

That’s not much consolation now, though, and Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has also revealed his frustration at the decision.

As per Colin Fray from BBC Radio Nottingham, who spoke to Markinakis last night on the phone, the Reds’ owner is ‘wants to express his frustration,’ with him going on to say that it is ‘his desire to see a fair referee and federation (the EFL) so the game can be decided by the players on the grass.’

The Verdict

Strong words indeed from the Forest owner, who clearly was not happy with the decision.

Ultimately, though, things cannot be changed now and all the Reds can do is try and use the loss as motivation to get over the line in the play-offs.

Some big weeks await the men from the City Ground, then.

