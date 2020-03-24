Evangelos Marinakis provides Nottingham Forest fans with fresh update amid current events

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has sent a message to fans to provide an update on his health.

The Greek announced on his personal Instagram page a fortnight ago that he was suffering from the virus, only days after visiting the City Ground.

Marinakis met up the Forest squad and playing staff before watching the Reds lose 3-0 at home to Millwall, as well as greeting fans upon his arrival.

Marinakis was also present at Olympiacos’ Europa League clash with Arsenal in North London, which led to thorough tests for the virus at the Emirates Stadium.

The EFL have since delayed matches until April the 30th at the earliest, with the UK also going into lockdown due to the spread of the virus.

But via the club’s official website, Marinakis has now provided fans with a fresh update on his health after what has been a worrying time for the businessman.

He said: “After two weeks in full compliance with my doctors’ instructions, I underwent my second medical test, as suggested by the relevant protocol, which turned out negative. I stayed at home, I communicated with many of my friends and relatives, I read a lot, I watched TV for many hours, I listened to music and spent numerous hours surfing on the web; all these helped me realise what is going on in the rest of the world and see once again how fragile our planet is.

“I need to extend my thanks to the Greek National Health system doctors for their care and advice: those heroes dressed in green and white coats who cater 24/7 for their fellow people; all my friends, each and every one of them, for their endless love, thousands of messages (or even verses) and unselfish support.”

Forest will be eager to get back to league action as soon as possible, with the Reds, at time of writing, currently sitting fifth in the Championship league standings.

The Verdict

It’s great news that Marinakis has seemingly recovered and is working his way back to full health in what was a testing time for the world.

There was real panic when it broke that he was in Nottingham and had met up with the players ahead of the Millwall clash, but now things seem to be better.

Football is put to the side at times like this, and the players need to focus on themselves and their family.

