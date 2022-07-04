Eustace, Butland, Spiers: The Birmingham City weekend headlines you might have missed

It has been a chaotic few months for Birmingham City, with a poor end to the campaign, the ongoing takeover saga and the managerial uncertainty playing starring roles.

The Blues, who finished in 20th position last time out, will be striving to kick on when the new campaign begins at the end of July.

Birmingham will be hoping to add real quality to the squad during these summer months, and whilst exterior happenings around the club have hindered their recruitment thus far, they are getting to a point where that will shoot up the priority list.

Here, we take a look at the weekend headlines that you may have missed that concern the Blues…

Lee Bowyer departs, John Eustace in

Lee Bowyer’s position at St Andrew’s has seemingly been in doubt for a while now, with the Blues eventually parting company with the former Charlton Athletic boss on Saturday.

Moving swiftly to appoint Bowyer’s successor, John Eustace has taken charge of the Midlands club, with the former QPR assistant manager now prepping for the first game of the season which is now under a month.

Arriving as the ninth manager to arrive at Birmingham since 2016, Eustace will be eager to thrive at St Andrew’s and create a feel-good atmosphere.

Jack Butland

Birmingham are expected to lodge a second attempt to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland, as per a Patreon from journalist Alan Nixon.

Also a target at Bournemouth, Middlesbrough and Rangers, his arrival at the midlands club would represent a massive coup ahead of the new campaign.

Butland spent the majority of the last campaign operating in a deputy role at Selhurst Park and could be eager to see more regular first-team action.

Jamie Spiers

Shrewsbury Town defender Jamie Spiers has embarked on a trial period with Birmingham ahead of the new season.

The 16-year-old, who can operate in several different roles within the defence and midfield, is a likely candidate for strengthening the club’s U18s if he is to arrive from the League One club.

Spending time within the academy at Coventry City, Spiers joined Shrewsbury at U16 level last time out.