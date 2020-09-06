European trio battling it out for Watford man after positive update

Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu is ahead of schedule as he returns from a serious knee injury and could secure a move before the October deadline.

The Spaniard damaged his cruciate ligaments in the memorable 3-0 win over Liverpool back in February and had to watch on as the Hornets were relegated from the Premier League.

Dropping down to the Championship meant it was always going to be hard for Watford to keep Deulofeu and the Telegraph have revealed that Sevilla, AC Milan and Napoli are all keen on the 26-year-old.

The update claims that the European trio are keen on an initial loan deal with an option to purchase and it’s something that would interest the player.

Importantly, it also states that Deulofeu has been working well with a personal physio in Spain for the past few months and could be available for the early part of the next season – which begins on Friday for Watford.

If the move does go through, it will mean the former Everton man leaves Vicarage Road having scored 15 league goals in 65 games.

The verdict

This won’t come as a surprise to many Watford fans as they wouldn’t have expected Deulofeu to stick around in the Championship and it’s important you have a squad that all want to be at the club.

The top level interest in understandable given his talent but clubs won’t want to splash out considering the serious injury the winger has had.

So, a loan with an option would appear to suit all parties and you can expect it to go through in a few weeks when Deulofeu is closer to making an impact.

