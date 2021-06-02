European transfer interest emerges in Sheffield Wednesday man

Sheffield Wednesday defender Julian Borner is a summer transfer target for German second-tier side Hannover 96, a report from Bild, via Yorkshire Live, has revealed.

Borner joined Wednesday from Arminia Bielefeld in his native Germany back in the summer of 2019.

Since then the centre back has gone on to make 70 appearances and score four goals in all competitions for the Owls, having found himself in and out of the side last season, as the Owls suffered relegation from the Championship.

Now however, it appears as though the 30-year-old could be given the chance to return to his home country in the next few weeks and months.

According to this latest update, Hannover have offered Borner a deal to join the club, something which the defender is now apparently considering.

As things stand, Borner is now entering the final year of his contract with Wednesday, securing his future at the club until the end of next season.

It is also thought that Wednesday manager Darren Moore is keen to add a new centre back to his squad during to the summer transfer window.

The Verdict

This may be a deal that Sheffield Wednesday have to consider accepting.

Borner has admittedly been a useful player for the Owls over the past couple of years, but if Moore does indeed bring a new centre back in, then he is one they may be able to replace.

Indeed, given Borner’s contract situation, this could also be Wednesday’s last chance to receive a fee for him, which could be important for the club given the recent reports about their finances.

It could also be argued that the chance to return to his home country – and play second-tier rather than third-tier football – will be appealing for Borner, meaning it might not be a big surprise to see this deal go through in the next few months.