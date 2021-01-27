European transfer interest emerges in Nottingham Forest man

Nottingham Forest midfielder Samba Sow is a transfer target for Turkish side Buyuksehir Erzurumspor, reports from Turkey have claimed.

Sow joined Forest from Dinamo Moscow back in the summer of 2019, and has since gone on to make 41 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club.

Now it seems as though their is interest emerging in Sow from elsewhere, as the transfer window approaches its final stages.

According to reports from Erzurumspor.Net, Buyuksehir are interested in a deal for the 31-year-old, as they look to add to their squad before the market closes.

It is claimed that Buyuksehir, who currently sit just one place off the bottom of the Turkish top-flight, are already in negotiations with Forest over a potential deal for Sow, who has featured in 14 league games for Chris Hughton’s side this season.

As things stand, there are currently around six months remaining on Sow’s contract at The City Ground, meaning he could leave Forest for free at the end of this season, and is now able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with clubs outside of England.

Sow does already have experience in Turkey under his belt, having played for both Karabukspor and Kayserispor in Turkish Super Lig between 2013 and 2017.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to keep an eye on.

You never quite know what to make of reports from Turkey, although you could understand Buyuksehir’s interest in Sow.

The midfielder’s presence and control in the centre of midfield could certainly be useful for them in a relegation battle, and that could make him something of a loss for Forest were he to leave.

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, you do wonder they might be tempted to cut their losses on Sow now, rather than lose him for nothing in the summer.