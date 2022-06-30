European transfer interest emerges in Barnsley player

Turkish side Goztepe SK are closing in on a deal to sign Barnsley midfielder Romal Palmer, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Palmer initially joined Barnsley’s academy ranks as a teenager, before making the step up to first-team football with the Tykes in the past couple of seasons.

The midfielder has made 77 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire club, scoring two goals, although he was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation to League One at the end of last season.

With his contract at Oakwell expiring this summer, Barnsley confirmed in their end of season retained list that Palmer had been offered a new contract with the club.

Now however, it seems as though the 23-year-old could instead be set for a move elsewhere this summer.

According to this latest update, Palmer has rejected the offer of a new deal with Barnsley, and is instead in advanced talks over a move to Goztepe, who look set to win the race for his signature.

Like Barnsley, Goztepe also suffered relegation last season as they dropped into the Turkish second-tier, something they will be looking to bounce back from in the 2022/23 campaign.

The Verdict

This does feel like it will be a rather frustrating uupdate for those of a Barnsley persuasion.

Palmer is certainly a promising and useful midfielder, who could have played an important role in their push for promotion from League One next season.

As a result, losing him will be a setback, especially with the pressure they are now under to find a replacement for him in the transfer market.

That will be made all the more disappointing by the fact that his contract situation means they will receive next to nothing for his services, reducing the funds they have available to do business in the window.