European top-flight side interested in Nottingham Forest man

Nottingham Forest winger Xande Silva has emerged as a target for Aris Thessaloniki, a report from Greek outlet FWS has claimed.

Silva spent last season on loan with Aris, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 33 appearances for the club, helping them to a third place finish in the Greek top-flight.

The winger then made a permanent move to Forest from West Ham on the final day of the summer transfer window, although he has yet to make much of an impact at The City Ground.

Silva has made just one appearance for the Championship club to date, which came as a 66th minute substitute in a 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough under former manager Chris Hughton back in September.

Now it seems as though there is a chance that the 24-year-old could be on the move again when the transfer market reopens next month.

According to this latest update, Aris are keen to re-sign Silva on loan next month, as they look to improve on their current sixth-place position in the Greek Super League.

However, it is suggested that Aris could struggle to complete a deal for the winger, due to the size of his wages.

Having signed a two-year contract with Forest when he moved to the club, Silva’s future at The City Ground is secured until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

It would seem to make sense for Forest to try and move Silva on come the January transfer window.

Things have not worked out for the winger since his arrival at The City Ground, and it is hard to see him forcing his way back into the squad, meaning he is not getting the game time he wants.

For Forest, moving him on could also create space in the squad and wage budget for potential new incomings in January, which could be important as they look to climb the table in the second half of the season.

You feel the situation aroud wages proving an issue for Aris could be frustrating for Forest, and you wonder if they may be keen to find another club willing to take on that financial burden.