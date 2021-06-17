European top-flight club linked with Stoke City international

Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor are interested in a move for Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo, a report from Turkish outlet Fotospor has claimed.

Etebo joined Stoke from Feirense in Portugal back in the summer of 2018, and has gone on to make 51 appearances in all competitions for the Potters, scoring twice.

However, the midfielder, who has been capped 24 times at senior international level by Nigeria, has spent the past year and a half out on loan in Spain and Turkey with Getafe and Galatasaray respectively.

Now it seems as though there is a chance that Etebo could be set for a return to Turkey this summer.

According to this latest report, there is interest from Kayserispor in the midfielder, who is thought to be aware that his future lies away from Stoke.

Last season, Kayserispor finished 17th in the Turkish top-flight, avoiding relegation to the second-tier by just a single point.

As things stand, there are two years remaining on Etebo’s contract with Stoke, securing his future at The Bet365 Stadium until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

I do think that a move such as this would make sense for Etebo.

In fairness, I never really thought that he had done a great deal wrong during his time at Stoke, but for one reason or another, it just never seemed to work out.

As a result, another move away this summer, either permanently or on loan, does seem to make sense for those involved.

Indeed, for Kayserispor, the addition of a player with Etebo’s experience and pedigree could be useful as they look to recover from some challenging times recently, and it will be interesting to see if they have the funds available to pull this one off.