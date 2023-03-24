Cardiff City loanee Jaden Philogene is attracting interest from Anderlecht, RC Lens and Union Berlin, according to this morning's report from Football Insider.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for the Bluebirds this term, scoring four times in 31 competitive appearances this term and getting himself on the scoresheet against Rotherham United last weekend, only for the game to be called off at the New York Stadium following a period of heavy rain.

Only able to make 11 appearances at former loan club Stoke City during the second half of last season, he has been able to secure much more playing time at a senior level during this campaign.

And this has attracted interest from teams around Europe, with representatives from different clubs believed to have travelled to the Welsh capital to see the young winger in action.

He looks set to spend the remainder of the campaign at the Cardiff City Stadium before returning to Villa in the summer, with his parent club's current boss Unai Emery not having the opportunity to work with the 21-year-old yet.

The former Arsenal manager could sanction an exit if a suitable bid comes in though, with the Bluebirds facing real competition for his signature in the summer if they want to recruit him again during the next window.

The Verdict:

It's a shame for Philogene that Vincent Kompany isn't at Anderlecht anymore because he's proving himself to be an excellent coach and with that, the 21-year-old could have benefitted from the Belgian's expertise.

A switch there could still be exciting, although he may only be able to progress a certain amount before he hits his ceiling in that division and needs to go elsewhere to fulfil his potential.

A move to Lens could also be tempting for him considering they are thriving in the French top tier at this stage - and he could receive a lot of help from Brice Samba in terms of learning French considering the shot-stopper speaks English after spending time at Nottingham Forest.

Union Berlin, meanwhile, are flying high in the Bundesliga, but you have to wonder how much game time he will get at these three clubs because he's a reasonably inexperienced figure at this point.

If another loan spell next season means he will win much more game time than he would if he joined these clubs, then he should be seeking another temporary exit because he can't afford to be sat on the sidelines.

He may have the opportunity to develop in training regardless of which club he's at - but he needs to be involved in matches on a regular basis too.