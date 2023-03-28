Turkish Super Lig leaders Galatasaray are keen to make Milot Rashica's loan move from Norwich City into a permanent one this summer, according to Hurriyet.

Currently ahead of Fenerbahce in the domestic standings by six points, Gala have already set their sights on the summer window before the current campaign is even done, and they have clearly been impressed by the Kosovan winger's performances for the club in 2022-23.

They landed Rashica on a loan deal in September for the rest of the season a full week after the English transfer window closed, with then-Norwich manager Dean Smith deciding that the 26-year-old wasn't guaranteed to be a starter for him in the Championship despite playing in the first four league matches of the season.

Since arriving in Turkey, Rashica has been regularly appearing for Galatasaray and has notched four goals and four assists in all competitions.

The hierarchy at the Nef Stadium now want to bring him in on a full-time basis, and per reports from Turkey they are set to put €7 million (£6.15 million) on the negotiating table to the Canaries to try and get them to cash in on a player they reportedly paid €11 million to Werder Bremen for in the summer of 2021.

And Hurriyet expect the Norfolk outfit to accept the offer when the time comes after he fell out of favour in 2022 at Carrow Road, although there has been a change of head coach since with David Wagner replacing Smith in the dugout.

The Verdict

It does look like it would make sense for all parties involved if Rashica were to become a Galatasaray player on a full-time basis this summer.

Yes, Norwich would be making a €4 million loss if they were to accept the proposal, but the Kosovan showed very little in their Premier League campaign in 2021-22 to make you think he will be better if they make it back to the top flight.

As it stands, it looks more likely that the Canaries will be in the Championship again next season, so getting him off the wage bill and clawing back some of the millions spent looks to be the wisest decision, and they have a team in Galatasaray who are open to doing a deal.

Whilst it's a shame that it hasn't exactly worked out for Rashica at Carrow Road, they are stocked enough in that position to move forward next season and they could even find a good replacement with the money they make back on him.