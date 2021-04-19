European Super League announcement sparks strong verdict from Middlesbrough and Everton’s Yannick Bolasie

Yannick Bolasie has taken to social media to criticise the announcement of plans for a European Super League.

Plans have emerged in the last 24 hours about a 20-team league on the continent that will see the richest clubs from the continent break away from the UEFA Champions League to form their own competition.

As well as clubs from Italy and Spain, the Premier League’s ‘top six’ of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have also agreed to take part as six of the 12 confirmed clubs to take part.

While there’s plenty of water to go under the bridge before this becomes a reality, there seems to be a growing feeling that this could be the start of something huge.

Participating in the new European Super League could lead ‘the big six’ to leave the Premier League in favour of a more lucrative continental competition, an idea that hasn’t been met with much in the way of support from those in the football world.

That includes Yannick Bolasie.

The 31-year-old is currently on loan at Middlesbrough from Premier League club Everton and the forward was quick to share his views on social media.

Some real mercenaries…all values and history thrown out the window 🤮👍🏿 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) April 19, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Bolasie said: “Some real mercenaries…all valued and history thrown out of the window.”

The verdict

I’m sure Yannick Bolasie isn’t the only footballer feeling this way.

The European Super League announcement has been widely criticised and it certainly seems like it is a concerning development for the future of football in England and Europe.

What will happen remains to be seen, but this is a situation that could rumble on and on.