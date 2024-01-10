Highlights Hammarby have rejected offers for Nathaniel Adjei, who is a transfer target for Leeds United.

The offers were below Hammarby's valuation of Adjei, which is around £3m to £4m.

Hammarby is unwilling to sell Adjei at this time due to a lack of immediate replacements and a desire to keep the player at the club.

Swedish side Hammarby have rejected offers for Leeds United transfer target Nathaniel Ajdei this January.

The club’s sporting director Mikael Hjelmberg has confirmed that offers arrived for the promising young defender.

However, he has claimed that they were below the club’s valuation, which led to them being rejected.

It was previously reported that Hammarby valued the 21-year-old at around the £3m to 4m mark amid interest from Leeds.

The Whites were one of several Championship sides closely linked with a move for Adjei, with Middlesbrough, Preston North End and Sunderland also mentioned.

Nathaniel Adjei transfer latest

Hjelmberg responded to speculation over the future of multiple Hammarby players ahead of the start of the new Swedish top flight season.

He revealed that there was a lot of interest in Adjei, but cited a lack of immediate replacements as another reason why they were unwilling to cash in on the player at this time.

“We have probably received offers for all three [of our players], but we have declined and said that we would like to see them stay in Hammarby,” said Hjelmberg, via Fotbollskanalen.

“We have had a fairly open and good dialogue with the players about it too.

“There have been no major oddities.

“Now the season is about to start and if we're going to sell one of the best goalkeepers in the Swedish league, for example, we need to get paid for it.

“But we must also feel that we have an equivalent replacement on the way and we have not done that.”

Leeds will likely be in the market for a new right-back this month, with the team looking quite light in that area.

Luke Ayling is set to depart for Middlesbrough following a loan agreement, leaving Farke without many options for the remainder of the campaign without someone arriving in his place.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table after 26 games, seven points adrift of the play-off places.

The Yorkshire outfit is aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, they have found themselves unable to keep pace with Ipswich Town, and have recently been overtaken by Southampton in the second tier standings.

Next up for Farke’s side is a trip to face Cardiff City on 13 January.

Adjei seemingly not a priority for Leeds

The links between Adjei and the Championship side have quietened down in recent weeks, suggesting they have moved on to other targets.

It is clear that a new right-back will be needed this January given Ayling’s departure.

Archie Gray has filled in on the right flank in the past, but it would be asking a lot of the teenager to do so for every game for the rest of the season.

While Adjei looks a promising player, it appears that Hamarby have no interest in cashing in on the defender at this stage, so it makes sense for Leeds to move on.