European side weighing up transfer approach for Hull City star

Serie A side Salernitana currently have Hull City midfielder Ozan Tufan in their sights ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report from Tutto Salernitana (via Sport Witness).

The Turkey international only arrived at the MKM Stadium at the start of July, coming in as part of owner Acun Ilicali’s revamp in the summer as the Turkish businessman put his stamp on the Tigers’ squad.

Joining for a reported €3m, he signed a three-year deal with the Championship outfit even having the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months, potentially making him an addition for the long term.

However, Mynet reported back in the early stages of October that he was expected to leave the MKM Stadium at the end of the campaign, though new boss Liam Rosenior wasn’t in place at that point.

It’s currently unclear whether he’s still expected to depart at the end of 2022/23 – but Rosenior has used him twice from the bench during his tenure so far – though he didn’t manage to get on the pitch during the ex-Reading man’s first game at the helm.

He could potentially secure a move away as soon as January, with Salernitana sporting director Morgan de Sanctis keeping a close eye on him at this stage.

The Verdict:

If he isn’t part of Rosenior’s plans, then Hull should definitely be looking to sell him during the January window because he’s unlikely to be on a modest salary despite dropping down to the second tier.

After being criticised at Watford last season, it’s perhaps a surprise that Hull forked out a considerable fee for him in July but he does have a decent CV and that’s potentially why the club decided to move for him.

The funds raised from his potential sale could give Hull’s current boss the chance to put his stamp on the Tigers in the summer transfer window – and this money should be more than enough for the former Derby County boss to make a difference.

He didn’t have a huge amount to spend at Pride Park during the summer, so he already knows how to work within a limited budget and that should bode well for his current team in their quest to abide by the EFL’s financial rules.

The 38-year-old has also built up a very good coaching reputation in the past couple of years, so it may not be too difficult to attract some top-quality players to the club when 2023 comes around.