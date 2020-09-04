European side weighing up deals with Aston Villa, Watford

Spanish side Granada are eyeing a move for Aston Villa’s Jota and Watford’s Luis Suarez this summer transfer window as they prepare for their La Liga campaign, according to Grada 3.

The Spanish outfit reportedly wants to add to their options in the final third for the new season over in Spain and they have identified to players on these shores.

At Villa, Jota has struggled to really force his way into the side since a move from Birmingham City whilst, at Watford, Suarez has also been seen rarely in yellow.

With that said, then, it would perhaps be no surprise to see either side entertain an offer for their player but what that offer is remains to be seen.

The Verdict

You would think that for the right deal both Villa and Watford would be happy enough to sanction these exits.

Jota appears well down the pecking order at Villa whilst Suarez reportedly would like to leave the club as he does not particularly want to play in the Championship after a good loan spell over in Spain with Real Zaragoza last season.

This all said, then, you could see both exits going through, but nothing is for certain right now.