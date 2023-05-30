Ligue 1 side Reims are planning to step up their interest in Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng following the end of the French season, according to Darren Witcoop.

The Senegal international would have been hoping to be in the Premier League now following QPR's excellent start to 2022/23 under the stewardship of Michael Beale, but they have declined since the latter stages of his tenure.

And the stopper can even count himself lucky to be in the Championship still, with wins against Burnley and Stoke City during the late stages of the campaign allowing them to remain afloat in the division.

During the January window, it was reported that Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur were all interested in luring the keeper away from Loftus Road.

But a move failed to materialise - and a move to Sheffield United back in 2021 failed to happen as well despite Aaron Ramsdale's departure. He had been linked as a potential replacement for Arsenal's current number one.

Earlier this month, he was linked with a switch to French outfit Reims and it looks as though they will be stepping up their interest in him after this weekend.

Journalist Witcoop also believes QPR could cash in on him with the player entering the final year of his contract in the English capital.

What should Seny Dieng's stance be on a move to Reims?

If Dieng wants to move to the Premier League, he may have a better chance of doing so if he stays at Loftus Road because he may be more likely to attract interest from English top-flight teams if he stays in the country.

The Championship may be of a lower standard than the top tier - but many scouts from Premier League teams will be keeping a close eye on the EFL.

If he isn't bothered about a switch to the English top tier though and is open to a move abroad, then a transfer to Reims could actually work out reasonably well for the 28-year-old.

He needs to be playing every week if he wants to force his way into Senegal's starting lineup though, so game time will need to be prioritised when choosing where to go next.

If he's going to be Will Still's number-one stopper, then he should be seriously considering a move to France because it would be a great opportunity for him.