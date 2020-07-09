European side targeting move for Huddersfield Town ace

Trabzonspor are interested in signing Huddersfield Town forward Steve Mounie this summer, according to reports from Fotospor.

Mounie has been a key player for the Terriers this season, scoring eight goals in 26 Championship appearances for Danny Cowley’s side.

The powerful 25-year-old has scored 19 goals in 91 games for Huddersfield since arriving from Nimes on a four-year deal for a club-record fee in 2017.

With only one year remaining on his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium, reports from Turkey claim that Mounie is wanted by Trabzonspor this summer.

The Turkish side have identified Mounie as a potential replacement for Alexander Sorloth, who is currently at the club on loan from Crystal Palace.

Fotospor say that Trabzonspor boss Huseyin Cimsir has given the green light for the club to sign Mounie, and it is also claimed that Huddersfield are keen to sell the striker this summer.

Huddersfield sit 19th in the Sky Bet Championship table, two points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining after drawing 0-0 with Reading on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

Mounie has been an impressive player for Huddersfield since arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium, though it wouldn’t surprise me if he leaves this summer.

He only has one year left on his deal, so the club may look to receive a fee for him rather than potentially losing him for free next summer.

He has scored a decent amount of goals for Town this season, but Cowley will be looking to strengthen in every area of the pitch, regardless of whichever division they find themselves in next term.