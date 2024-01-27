Highlights Sunderland have agreed a loan deal with Greek side Aris Thessaloniki for Jewison Bennette.

Bennette has made just two competitive appearances this term.

A loan exit to Greece could provide Bennette with an opportunity to develop.

Greek side Aris Thessaloniki have agreed a loan deal for Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette, according to an update from Mike McGrath.

The winger was brought in during the summer of 2022 and registered 18 competitive appearances last term.

Although that isn't the best tally, he was 18 during that season and managed to get some senior experience under his belt, also playing for Costa Rica during the World Cup out in Qatar.

With this in mind, last term was a fairly productive period for the winger, who can also operate as a striker.

Jewison Bennette's 2023/24 campaign

The 19-year-old has struggled massively for game time this season, recording just two appearances in all competitions and finding himself quite a way down the pecking order.

Even though Patrick Roberts has been out of action recently, Bennette still hasn't been able to get himself on the pitch, with Alex Pritchard starting on the right-hand side in his place and Abdoullah Ba also available as a wing option, along with key man Jack Clarke.

Bennette's only league appearance of the season came in the excellent 5-0 home win against Southampton during the early stages of September - and he recorded a great assist for Chris Rigg's goal in the early kick-off that day.

Unfortunately for him, that wasn't enough to secure him more game time and he now looks set to make an exit before next week's deadline.

Aris are currently fifth in the Greek Super League and he could potentially be competing to secure European football for them next term.

Bennette will be desperate to make a good impression there to prove to Michael Beale why he should have been in the Black Cats' plans, not just for the rest of the season, but throughout the entire 2023/24 campaign.

Sunderland may regret Jewison Bennette call

With Beale struggling, Bennette could have provided the Black Cats with something different.

He may have even been able to play up front - that's a position that the Wearside outfit desperately need to strengthen.

Looking on the more positive side though, he hasn't played much this season and a loan exit could potentially help him to develop. The Black Cats' summer business shouldn't have pushed him down the pecking order too much, but he has barely played at all this season.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

If he can develop well out in Greece, he could be a very suitable option for the first team next season.

Without game time, he won't develop, so a loan exit seems like the best option for all parties at this point, even if Beale is losing a squad option for the remainder of the campaign.