European side remain in transfer talks for Sheffield United star

Club Brugge remain in talks with Sheffield United regarding the services of Sander Berge but haven’t shown they are willing to meet the Blades’ valuation of their star man, according to Yorkshire Live.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of reported interest from sides in England and across Europe during this window – but it’s the Belgian club who may have the most concrete interest in the midfielder after launching a £12.5m bid for him earlier this summer.

However, that offer hasn’t satisfied officials at Bramall Lane who are currently looking for a return on the £22m they spent on the Norwegian to lure him to South Yorkshire back in 2020.

And the Championship side are in a reasonably strong negotiating position too with the midfielder still having two years left on his current contract, though it remains to be seen whether he would sign an extension with his side still in the second tier.

It’s also unclear whether Brentford, Leeds United and Leicester City will make a move for him after previously being linked – but one side that have retained their interest is Club Brugge who remain keen on luring him back to Belgium with the temptation of Champions League football.

However, a deal doesn’t seem to be on the horizon at this stage with talks remaining at an impasse due to the two sides’ differing valuations of the Norway international.

The Verdict:

At this stage, it does seem as though Berge will be remaining at Bramall Lane and it’s something the Blades could come to rue if they fail to win promotion this season – because his value will only decrease from now on with his contract running down.

It seems unlikely that he would put pen to paper on fresh terms whilst the South Yorkshire outfit remain in the second tier and this is why it’s vital they get promoted this term or sell him in January if a move doesn’t materialise.

There are no guarantees he would sign a new deal even if they reached the top flight – but he’s likely to play a huge part in a promotion push this season and if they do end up losing him for a reduced fee but make it to the top tier, they will be able to cope with this financial blow.

Of course fitness issues remain a concern – but he seems to have stayed in shape so far this season and when fit – he can be a real asset both in a holding role and going forward.

His goalscoring contributions will be needed following the departure of Morgan Gibbs-White – and his versatility could be useful when injuries start to come into play – though he will probably be most needed in central midfield at this stage with John Fleck out injured and the likes of Reda Khadra and James McAtee available as advanced midfield options.