European side pull out of transfer race for Middlesbrough star

Bundesliga side Bayern Munich have exited the race for Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence following their decision to recruit an alternative target, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano who made this revelation on Caught Offside.

The 21-year-old is currently the subject of interest from numerous sides with former loan club Nottingham Forest already entering negotiations with Boro regarding a fresh agreement for his services and Tottenham Hotspur establishing themselves as the favourites to land him at this stage.

However, the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City are also thought to have been keeping tabs on his situation ahead of a likely move away from Teesside this summer following the emergence of Isaiah Jones on the right-hand side.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Middlesbrough fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 What year were Boro founded? 1866 1876 1886 1896

At this stage, it’s currently unclear where he will end up, though the England youth international has revealed he would be happy to return to the City Ground after enjoying such a fruitful 2021/22 campaign under Steve Cooper.

One side that won’t be recruiting him though is Bayern, who had initially tried to start negotiations to recruit Spence but have “retired” from the race after pursuing Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui, who is now confirmed to be arriving at the Allianz Arena this summer.

This could provide Forest with a boost in their quest to recruit the wing-back, with the East Midlands outfit reportedly ready to break their transfer record to bring him in for the long term.

The Verdict:

Considering the German side moved to recruit Omar Richards from Reading last summer, it’s no surprise to see them in the race for Spence who has shown that he can step up to the top tier.

Although his performances have been impressive, the most impressive thing about the 21-year-old is his consistency, stepping up to the plate so often to be a crucial figure for the Reds last term and will thrive again next term if given the opportunity to start regularly.

The Englishman would have needed assurances regarding his playing time if he had made the move to Munich this summer because at this delicate stage of his career, sitting on the bench would have been detrimental.

This is why Bayern pulling out of the race shouldn’t be too disheartening for the wing-back at this stage despite their stature – and if given the opportunity to do so – he should be looking to return to the City Ground where he will get plenty of game time under his belt.

This move would ideally be a permanent one – because it would allow Spence to settle down in the Midlands permanently and this may only go on to improve his on-field performances further.