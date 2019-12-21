European side on track to complete loan swoop for Stoke star

Stoke midfielder Badou Ndiaye is travelling to Turkey to undergo a medical with Trabzonspor ahead of his loan move to the Super Lig club, according to Football Insider.

Ndiaye has made 13 Championship appearances this campaign, but Michael O’Neill has now reportedly sanctioned a deal which would see the midfielder join Trabzonspor on loan until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.

The 29-year-old is thought to be one of the Potters’ highest earners after joining from Galatasaray in January 2018, and Stoke are now keen to offload Ndiaye in order to create space on the club’s wage bill, and Trabzonspor appear to have beaten both Schalke and Mainz to his signature.

Ndiaye was a regular feature in midfield during Stoke’s poor start to the season under Nathan Jones, but he has only started one league match under new boss Michael O’Neill, while he has not even been included in the last two match-day squads.

The midfielder has made just 27 appearances for the Potters since he first joined the club, with this largely being owed to his loan spell at Galatasaray last term, and it now looks as though he will play no further part during Stoke’s battle to avoid relegation.

The Verdict

Ndiaye was one of the stand-out performers during Stoke’s difficult start to the season under Jones, but the fact he has not featured under O’Neill suggests that both the club and player have been preparing for this departure.

It is understandable that Stoke might want to offload Ndiaye in order to create finances for their January recruitment drive, but there can be no denying they are losing a very talented player in Ndiaye, and it now seems unlikely he will represent the club again.

It is now important that Stoke re-utilise the funds from this deal in order to sign O’Neill’s transfer targets next month, otherwise they could come to seriously regret this decision.