European side now “close” to striking pre-contract agreement for Blackburn star as Rovers CEO reveals January stance

Villarreal are now closing in on striking a pre-contract agreement for Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton Diaz, according to a report from Lancs Live.

It had been reported previously that an agreement had been reached between the Spanish club and the Chilean – but that proved to be premature with the player not committing his future to the La Liga side yet.

With no English club able to strike an agreement with Rovers for the forward last month, that has given Quique Setien’s side the opportunity to table a contract offer to lure him away from Ewood Park in the summer when his contract expires.

It has been reported that a five-year offer is on the table for the 23-year-old, who has impressed once again this season with 10 goals and four assists to his name in 31 league appearances.

He has struggled for goals recently – but that hasn’t deterred Villarreal from looking to get a deal over the line for him – with the Spanish top-tier outfit seemingly set to secure their man.

Blackburn’s CEO Steve Waggott has explained his side’s decision not to sell him during the winter, saying that the club were willing to sell players but weren’t prepared to cash in Brereton Diaz for a small fee.

The Verdict:

This latest update probably explains why the Chile international rejected Blackburn’s lucrative one-year deal – a contract that would have seen his wage rise to around £30,000 per week.

You can understand why Rovers offered him this deal because an extension would have given the English side an opportunity to generate a decent fee for him.

This is something they won’t be able to do now with his contract expiring in the summer – and Rovers may be regretting their decision to keep hold of him now with the club not certain to win promotion.

They aren’t even certain to be in the top six at the end of the season with their inconsistency leaving them vulnerable, so you have to wonder whether it was worth them accepting a bid last summer before reinvesting that money into the first-team squad.

In fairness, they sold Adam Armstrong during the summer of 2021 and that generated a decent sum, but the likely loss of Brereton Diaz for free won’t be any less painful for the supporters.