European side makes move for Cardiff City target

Cardiff City may want to move quickly if they want to sign Sheyi Ojo this summer, with Greek side Olympiacos reportedly contacting Liverpool over the winger’s availability for a move.

Ojo has spent plenty of time in the Sky Bet Championship during his career so far, with him unable to force his way into the first-team set-up at Anfield.

In fairness, that would be some feat when you look at their forward options but there comes a point in a player’s career where you need to admit defeat and move on, in order to progress yourself.

That could be on the horizon for Ojo, then, with Greek reporter Giannis Chorianopoulos revealing that Olympiacos have initiated contact, and that Cardiff are also interested:

The Verdict

Ojo has talent and plenty more to give but he needs to find the right club and environment that’ll allow him to show what he can do.

Cardiff are obviously aware of his abilities but it appears Greek giants Olympiacos like what they see, too, and we’ll just have to wait to discover who’s going to be successful in getting him.

It would seem initially, though, that the winger’s next likely destination is the other side of Europe rather than Wales.

“12

1 of 25 The club entered the Southern League in 1910. True False