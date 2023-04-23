Eintracht Frankfurt are currently tracking Coventry City centre-back Callum Doyle, according to Alan Nixon.

The Manchester City player has been an integral first-teamer for Mark Robins at the Coventry Building Society Arena this season, making 40 appearances in all competitions with 38 of these coming in the Championship.

He is scheduled to return to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season - but it's currently unclear whether the Sky Blues will make a fresh move for him, whether he would be open to a move and if City will let him leave temporarily again.

Frankfurt's interest

Scouts Nicolas Becker and Dan Hargreaves both went to view the player in action last week, as they assess whether he would be a signing worth making.

The German outfit currently sit in ninth position in the Bundesliga - and that would mean Doyle would need to make another step up if he did make this switch to Germany.

Spending last season in League One with Sunderland, he took the step up to the Championship with the Sky Blues this term and has adapted to the second tier extremely well, something that will only help him if he does want to move to Frankfurt.

The latter may be open to both a loan deal and a permanent agreement for the youngster, who is coming into the final year of his contract at the Etihad.

But City are seemingly yet to make their final decision on both Doyle and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who is currently on loan at Burnley.

Should Callum Doyle be open to a move to Frankfurt?

It's going to be difficult for both Harwood-Bellis and Doyle to force their way into Pep Guardiola's plans for next season considering the competition they face for a spot in the senior squad.

The likes of Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte may be set to limit the young duo's game time next term and that's why their representatives should already be searching for new clubs for them.

A loan deal could give Doyle one last opportunity to impress City - but he needs to try and settle down somewhere for the long term now and he shouldn't be looking to stay in his comfort zone at the Etihad.

At his age, he needs to be playing every week to give himself the best chance of fulfilling his huge potential, but it remains to be seen whether only Frankfurt offer him the chance to make a move.

If a club in England comes in for him, he may want to make that move because a move to a different country would surely be daunting for the young player. But English players including Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho have done well in Germany, so he should consider this switch to Frankfurt if the opportunity came up.