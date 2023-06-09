Serie B outfit have taken an interest in Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson, according to a report from Club Doria 46.

The Italian second-tier side were relegated from Serie A at the end of last term, finishing rock bottom in the division by a considerable distance as they picked up just 19 points from 38 games.

Holding both the worst attacking record and the worst defensive record in the league, they need to turn things around pretty quickly if they want to give themselves the best chance of securing promotion at the first time of asking during the 2023/24 campaign.

Tomasson, meanwhile, came agonisingly close to guiding Blackburn to a top-six spot and did reasonably well during his first season managing in English football, managing to fill the shoes of Tony Mowbray extremely well following the current Sunderland manager's departure from Ewood Park.

The Dane was linked with the Feyenoord job not too long ago, but Arne Slot has remained in place at the Dutch side and that scuppered any potential move for him.

The Leeds United and Sampdoria connection

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani is planning to take control of Sampdoria - and could potentially offload the Whites in the process.

Interestingly, the English club have been linked with a move for Tomasson in recent times, as they search for their successor for Sam Allardyce who left Elland Road not too long ago after failing to keep the club afloat in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether this interest will subside if Radrizzani sells the club, but the one key link between Leeds and Sampdoria's interest in Tomasson is the Italian businessman.

Should Jon Dahl Tomassson move to Sampdoria?

If Tomasson is to move on this summer, it needs to be to a club competing in the top tier of a European league and the Italian club don't fit that criteria, so he should be looking to remain at Ewood Park for now.

If a Premier League or Serie A team come calling, then you could understand it if he moved on because Blackburn aren't guaranteed to be in the promotion mix next season.

But at this stage, the 46-year-old just needs to focus on his current side ahead of the 2023/24 season because if he can prepare well, that will increase Blackburn's chances of success.

They have come close to sealing a top-six spot in the past two seasons - but they need a bit extra if they want to ensure they are in contention to play top-flight football during the 2024/25 campaign.

The one reason why Tomasson may be open to this potential switch is because he's been in Italy before, plying his trade for AC Milan during his playing career. But a move to the Italian second tier doesn't seem logical at the moment.