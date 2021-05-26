European side join Brentford, Sheffield United and Swansea City in race to sign in-demand midfielder

Portuguese giants Benfica have entered the race to sign Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld according to a report from The Daily Record.

It has previously been reported by TEAMtalk that Sheffield United, Brentford and Swansea City were interested in a deal to sign the Farense midfielder.

The Scotsman has made 34 appearances for Farense this season, and chipped in with nine goals and seven assists, as they finished 17th in the top-flight in the 2020/21 season.

But his efforts haven’t quite been enough for Farense this season, as they were relegated into the second-tier of Portuguese football, after a frustrating league campaign on the whole.

Gauld was previously on the books with Dundee united earlier in his career, before making the move to Farense in 201,

It appears as though he could be on the move in the summer transfer window though, with a move to English football potentially being on the cards.

Sheffield United will be preparing for life back in the Championship, after they were relegated into the second-tier last term, whilst Brentford and Swansea City will battle it out in the Championship play-off final, for a place in the Premier League next season.

Benfica have now registered their interest in signing him though, as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, after finishing third in the top-flight standings this term.

The Verdict:

This will surely be a tempting offer for Gauld.

Benfica are a well-established club over in Portugal, and if they can offer him regular game time, then I really wouldn’t be surprised if Gauld was to move to them this summer.

However, that could change in the near future if Brentford or Swansea City are to win promotion into the Premier League themselves this term, as you would imagine that the potential of playing football in the top-flight will be a tempting proposition for any player in their career.

The Bees and Swans face tough competition to land his signature though as the likes of Sheffield United also believed to be keen on reaching an agreement to sign him.