European side hoping to seal deal for QPR ace late in window

Belgian side Club Brugge are retaining hopes that winger Bright Osayi-Samuel could still be available in this transfer window and that they can get a deal done in the final days of it.

The winger looked set to switch west London for Belgium earlier this summer with him going on a tour of their facilities but things did not go through and he has since been linked with moves elsewhere.

However, no such deal has gone through and he has started the season in the blue and white of QPR.

Indeed, with that lack of movement in mind, Het Nieuwsblad via Sport Witness, is reporting that Brugge are hoping no clubs will go for the winger and that they can try and get him on lower terms, with him still yet to sign a new contract with QPR.

The Verdict

It’s a bit of a risky strategy from Brugge to try and low-ball QPR here but it could well work.

If no-one else moves for him and he does not sign a new contract with the R’s, perhaps the Hoops will decide to sell him this window to try and get a fee.

Brugge, then, would be in the driving seat but, at the same time, there are a lot of variants that they are relying on to go in their favour.

Let’s see what happens…