European side eyeing up transfer swoop for Barnsley man

Greek Super League champions Olympiacos are eyeing up a move for versatile Barnsley man Callum Styles, according to BN Sports.

The report states that Erythrolefki are very close to landing the 22-year-old, who suffered relegation with the Tykes to League One this past season, despite being a key part of the club’s side that reached the Championship play-offs a year prior.

Since the start of 2022, Styles has become an international for Hungary, who he has qualified to represent through his grandmother.

His emergence on to the global stage has seen him attract significant attention this summer, with both Nottingham Forest and Ferencvaros linked to his signature.

However, it looks like Olympiacos, who are owned by Evangelos Marinakis – the man who also owns the aforementioned Forest – are in pole position to land the midfielder, who can also play as a winger or at wing-back.

Barnsley have already seen star players such as Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow leave this summer, and Styles is on the verge of being the third major loss of the window.

The Verdict

It almost seems implausible that Styles will remain a Barnsley player beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

Even before his new-found international status, it was always presumed that a Championship or perhaps even a Premier League club would come in for the left-footer this summer.

His departure is now inevitable following Barnsley’s relegation, and now it’s just a matter of what kind of fee the club can get for him.

Olympiacos can give Styles regular football on the European stage and help enhance his Hungary career, and if he performs well on the continent then a Premier League move could follow in a few years.