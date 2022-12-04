European side enter race for Sunderland man

Olympiacos have entered the race to sign Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Stewart enjoyed a prolific campaign last season, scoring 26 goals to help fire the club to promotion from League One.

The striker had backed that up with five goals in seven Championship games at the start of this season, but has been out since the end of August due to injury.

Even so, Stewart is still attracting plenty of attention, with Middlesbrough among the clubs to be credited with an interest in the Sunderland man.

Now it seems as though that interest is growing, with this latest update claiming that Olympiacos are interested in bringing the Scotland international to Greece.

It is thought that clubs are being alerted to the fact that the 26-year-old is yet to sign a new contract with the Black Cats, with his current deal set to expire this summer.

However, Sunderland are apparently still relaxed about the situation, due to the fact that they have the option to extend the striker’s deal by a further 12 months.

For his part, Stewart is said to be open to the possibility of a move to Europe, while home based clubs are reported to be waiting for the striker to make his return to action from injury.

The Verdict

It is no huge surprise that this sort of interest is emerging in Stewart.

The striker has shown over the past year or so just how much of a threat he is in front of goal, which does make him a very appealing option for a number of clubs as we approach the transfer window.

That is particularly the case when it comes to the Sunderland man, due to the fact that his contract situation arguably makes him a more affordable target.

However, that means there may be no guarantee for Olympiacos that they can get this deal done, since you imagine there will be plenty of interest from elsewhere, that will give Stewart options if he elects to move on at some point.