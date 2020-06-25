European side aiming to pip Leeds to attacking signing

According to French publication L’Equipe – via Inside Futbol – French side Nantes are looking to sign Adolfo Gaich from San Lorenzo and that may well be of interest to Leeds United.

The striker has been linked with a fair few clubs ahead of the summer window opening up for business and it sounds as though a switch from South America to Europe could well be on the cards for him.

Indeed, Football Insider has claimed that Leeds United are looking at him with Marcelo Bielsa apparently keen on bringing his countryman into the club in the next window.

However, they are not alone in the chase by the sounds of things and French side Nantes also appear to be keen on bringing him in, so a battle could well ensue for his signature.

The Verdict

There seems to be little doubt that Leeds need to sign a new forward in the summer window to bolster their attacking options – especially with the fitness, or rather lack of, of Jean-Kevin Augustin continuing to be a thorn in the side.

Patrick Bamford will need competition regardless of what division the Whites are in next season and it remains to be seen if Gaich is the player that they manage to get.