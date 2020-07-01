European reports link West Brom strongly with 26-year-old star

West Bromwich Albion face a big game this evening against Sheffield Wednesday in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to get themselves back to winning ways.

Momentum is key at this stage of the season and Albion have little, with the likes of Brentford closing them down in a big way.

They’ll be fully focused on getting a result tonight, then, but away from that, reports on the continent are circulating that Albion are looking to try and sign Vedat Muriqi from Fenerbache.

According to Selim Kul of Turkish outlet A Spor, Albion are seriously looking at the forward and that he is their primary target for the summer transfer window.

An international for Kosovo, he is a powerful forward that is good in the air and Albion do need reinforcements up top with none of their strikers weighing in with a big number of goals this season.

However, the reporter also stresses that the deal only has legs if Albion are promoted to the Premier League, and it remains to be seen if they are going to achieve that in the coming weeks.

The Verdict

West Brom do need more fire-power in the final third.

It seems an odd thing to say given how many goals they’ve scored this season in the league, but in terms of a striker weighing in, none of them have hit anywhere near the figure you’d think for a side challenging for promotion all season.

If they go up, they’ll need forwards and Muriqi is apparently on their list, let’s see if it happens.