Monaco are interested in signing Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu during the summer transfer window.

Monaco show interest on Mohammed Salisu

The 24-year-old had generally impressed for Saints since his arrival from Valladolid in 2020, but injuries restricted the impact he could make in the previous campaign as the side were relegated from the Premier League.

With the defender entering the final year of his contract, a sale this summer was always going to be on the cards, regardless of what division the side were in, but with the club now in the Championship, his exit feels inevitable.

Clubs have already been linked with Salisu since the season finished, and Foot Mercato has revealed that Monaco are now keen on the player.

With Malang Sarr having left the club, and Axel Disasi expected to depart, the Ligue 1 side are on the lookout for reinforcements at the back, with the update stating that Salisu is someone they like.

How much would Monaco have to pay for Mohammed Salisu?

The report doesn’t mention the sort of fee that Monaco would be willing to pay for Salisu, but Saints aren’t in the strongest position when it comes to negotiating.

Obviously, relegation means that they are going to cash in on players this summer, but the main issue here is the fact that Salisu has 12 months left on his deal.

Monaco know they could potentially agree a pre-contract with the player in six months time, so they won’t want to spend big on him in this window.

It was thought that Southampton paid around £10.9m to sign the Ghana international, and they would expect to at least get that back despite his contract situation.

Will Southampton miss Mohammed Salisu?

Salisu is a defender who has all the attributes you need in the modern game, as he combines athleticism with good technical ability on the ball. So, there’s no denying he is a good player, and in an ideal world you would think that Russell Martin would want to work with him.

But, it seems unlikely to happen, and he won’t be the only centre-back to leave. Lyanco, Duje Caleta-Car and Armel Bella-Kotchap have all been linked with moves away, and there is an expectancy they will go.

As a result, Martin is sure to be in the market for new centre-backs as a priority.

Russell Martin has made two signings as Southampton boss so far.

Southampton summer transfer plans

It’s going to be a very busy few weeks ahead for Martin and the recruitment team, as they will know that a lot of work needs to be done.

Reducing the size of the squad, and the wage bill, has to be the number one target, as the Southampton squad is big and they simply must free up space and funds to allow them to do the work they need to do.

Martin has already made some smart signings, but he will want more through the door, and it will be very interesting to see what the XI looks like for the opener at Sheffield Wednesday on August 4.