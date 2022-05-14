European outfit to rival Fulham & Bournemouth in transfer pursuit of attacker

Bournemouth and Fulham will face competition from Club Brugge as they look to sign Rabbi Matondo this summer.

The 21-year-old Welsh international may be known to fans in England having come through the ranks at Manchester City as well as having a short loan spell with Stoke City.

However, Matondo is contracted to Schalke but he has had to go out on loan to get regular game time, with his latest spell coming in Belgium with Cercle Brugge.

A return of nine goals in 26 games has caught the eye, and Football Insider have revealed that the two promoted sides from the Championship are keen on Matondo, along with Club Brugge.

Whilst the Cherries and the Cottagers could offer Premier League football to the attacker, Club Brugge are expected to win the Belgian top-flight title, which would take them into the Champions League.

The situation is complicated by the fact that Cercle Brugge have the option to sign Matondo permanently as part of his loan from Schalke, although the player would need to agree to the move.

Which club did Fulham sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Louis Saha Newcastle United Auxerre Metz Nantes

The verdict

This has been a real breakthrough year for Matondo, who has shown flashes of ability over the years but now appears to have matured into a good player.

Therefore, such interest isn’t a surprise, even if Matondo would face a battle to get into the XI of Bournemouth or Fulham on their return to the Premier League.

Ultimately, it’s going to be down to the player to decide his future and it will be very interesting to see what happens as the transfer window hots up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.