European outfit to rival Everton & Southampton for EFL attacker

Torino are looking to sign Josh King on a pre-contract agreement, despite the Premier League interest in the Bournemouth striker.

The Norwegian international’s deal with the Cherries expires in the summer, so there has been speculation surrounding his future for some time.

And, it was revealed this morning that Everton and Southampton were monitoring the 29-year-old, with the latter considering offering Shane Long as part of a potential swap.

Whilst the window is still open for something to happen, the Telegraph have confirmed that Torino are keeping tabs on King and would look to come to an agreement that will see him play for them next season.

They were thought to have been keen on the versatile forward in the summer, but a move didn’t materialise.

As this would be a pre-contract agreement, there’s no rush for either the player or the club to sort this today, and King would remain on the south coast to help the Cherries promotion push.

He has featured in 12 Championship games this season without scoring a league goal.

The verdict

This would be an interesting move for King as he would have a chance of playing regularly for Torino and the opportunity to try a new league at this stage of his career must appeal.

But, he’s sure to have plenty of options as a free agent in the summer, so you can’t imagine he will rush into anything.

From Bournemouth’s perspective, it seems likely he will stay for the rest of the campaign, and he could have a more prominent role to play between now and May.

