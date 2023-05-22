Sevilla are interested in Burnley target Albert Sambi Lokonga, with the midfielder likely to leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Will Albert Sambi Lokonga leave Arsenal?

The 23-year-old has found it tough to get regular game time for the Gunners since his move from Anderlecht in 2021. Therefore, a loan move to Crystal Palace was sanctioned in January, but that hasn’t really gone to plan either. Lokonga has made nine appearances for the Eagles, but he has only featured twice since mid-March.

So, he will return to the Emirates Stadium in the coming weeks, but with Arsenal expected to bring in multiple midfielders in the window, another exit is on the cards.

And, the Daily Mail has confirmed that Burnley are keen on the Belgian, although they won’t have a clear run at Lokonga, as the update also reveals that Sevilla are in the hunt.

The Spanish side could hold an advantage over the Clarets as they may be able to offer European football. A top seven finish is still possible in La Liga, whilst they will earn automatic qualification to the Champions League if they beat Roma in the Europa League final.

However, Burnley chief Vincent Kompany does know Lokonga well, as he was in charge of the youngster during his time at Anderlecht when he really broke through into the first-team to establish himself as a regular.

It’s expected to be a busy summer for the newly-promoted side, as they look to strengthen their squad on their return to the Premier League.

Lokonga could have a big decision to make

It seems clear that Lokonga isn’t going to get the game time he needs under Mikel Arteta, so he needs to plan for a move away again this summer, and both Sevilla and Burnley will be attractive options for the player.

Of course, the Spaniards could have the pull of European football, but Lokonga knows Kompany, and working with him could be crucial to his development, as he knows the Clarets chief trusts him and will play a style of football that will allow him to flourish.

From Burnley’s perspective, they clearly need upgrades in the middle of the park, and if they do land Lokonga it could be a real coup, as he will add athleticism and quality to the side. So, whether it’s a permanent move or a loan, Burnley should be doing all they can to get this over the line.