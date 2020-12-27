European outfit targeting January transfer deal for 25-y/o Nottingham Forest man

Aris Thessaloniki are interested in Nottingham Forest’s Nicholas Ioannou, who is expected to leave the club in the January window.

The 25-year-old left-back joined the Reds in the summer, but he has struggled to make an impact in the Championship. Ioannou did make five appearances for Forest, but he was sent off against Luton in October and hasn’t played a minute since.

With boss Chris Hughton not selecting the player in recent matchday squads, a departure in the New Year seems inevitable, and Cypriot media outlet Goal have revealed that the Greek side want to sign the player.

The report claims that Ioannou has no future at the City Ground, so reaching an agreement isn’t expected to be too difficult.

If the move does go through, the defender will be joining an Aris side that are currently second in the Greek top-flight, as they look to challenge Olympiacos for the title.

As for Forest, Yuri Ribeiro has established himself as first-choice, with Gaetan Bong backup to the Portuguese full-back for Hughton.

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Nottingham Forest appearances?

1 of 25 Did Robert Earnshaw feature in more or less than 100 Forest games? More Less

The verdict

This would make total sense as Ioannou isn’t needed at Forest, and it’s another example of the ridiculous transfers the club have made over the years.

They have far too many players on their books, and the priority in the next two windows has to be about reducing the numbers they have in the squad.

So, Ioannou would be a start, whilst the chance to play regularly in Greece is surely going to appeal to the player, meaning there are no clear obstacles to stop this from happening.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.