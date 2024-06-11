Hull City’s James Furlong could be set for a summer move away from the MKM Stadium.

According to Slovenian outlet Sportklub, the 22-year-old is attracting interest from Maribor ahead of the transfer window opening later this month.

The Prva liga side are already preparing for next season as they eye improvements to their first team squad.

Maribor finished second in the top flight table last year, missing out on the title by eight points, so will be looking to bridge the gap to champions Celje.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali is the Turkish partner for Maribor, which is a relationship that may be relied upon to help complete any deal this summer.

James Furlong attracting transfer interest

Furlong signed for Hull last year from Brighton following a loan spell with Scottish side Motherwell.

However, the Irishman failed to make a single league appearance for the Tigers, as they narrowly missed out on a play-off place.

The full-back made his debut for the Yorkshire outfit in an FA Cup third round clash against Birmingham City in January, which Liam Rosenior’s side lost 2-1.

That proved to be his only appearance for the club all season, with a knee injury causing him to struggle for game time.

Furlong is now considering a move away from Hull, just 12 months after signing for the Championship side from Brighton.

Maribor have set their sights on the Irish defender, with the Slovenian outfit looking to improve their options at left-back for next season.

It remains to be seen whether Furlong can be convinced to make the move to the Prva liga club, or if he would prefer to remain a little closer to home.

Furlong made the switch to English football in 2019, moving from Shamrock Rovers to the Amex.

However, he has struggled for game time, with the majority of his appearances since coming from his loan spell at Motherwell in 2023.

Tim Walter’s potential impact at Hull

Tim Walter has been appointed as the latest Hull manager following Rosenior’s dismissal in May.

Furlong may opt to remain with the Championship side in a bid to try and win over the German coach following his arrival.

However, knee issues have made it difficult for him to adapt to his new side and a fresh start elsewhere may also be a smart option.

The Tigers will be aiming to compete for promotion next season, having finished seventh in the table in the previous campaign under Rosenior.

Furlong should prioritise game time with next move

Staying fit will obviously be key for Furlong’s career going forward, but he also needs to consider consistent game time to aid his development.

He has not played a lot of football since moving to the UK, with his loan spell at Motherwell his only real chance at senior level so far.

Perhaps a move to Slovenia is what he needs to kickstart his career, but he could also fight for his place at Hull now that Walter is in charge.

It is a difficult situation for the 22-year-old, who only signed for Hull last summer, meaning it would be very soon to look to move on to another new club.