European outfit ready to rival Nottingham Forest in transfer battle for EFL player

Nottingham Forest and Ferencvaros are interested in Barnsley’s Callum Styles, who looks set to leave following their relegation to League One.

The 22-year-old has been a standout performer for the Tykes in the past few years, whether playing at wing-back or in a central midfield position.

Therefore, there were always going to be doubts about his future after Barnsley were relegated to the third tier – and that has proven to be the case.

That’s after the Yorkshire Post confirmed that newly-promoted Premier League outfit Forest and Hungarian champions Ferencvaros are keeping tabs on the player as they weigh up a move for Styles in the coming weeks.

The left-footer is currently on international duty with Hungary at the moment, having come on as a substitute as they beat England 1-0 in the Nations League in Budapest on Saturday evening.

With games against Italy, Germany and another fixture against the Three Lions all within the next ten days, it presents Styles with a chance to show his quality against some top class opposition ahead of a potential move.

The verdict

In truth, it’s not really a surprise to see that there is interest in Styles because he is too good to be playing in League One.

Following relegation, most at Oakwell would’ve known it was going to be hard to keep hold of Styles and it’s realistically about getting the best fee possible.

A few good performances in the Nations League could put a bit more on the price tag, so it will be interesting to see what happens when the player returns from international duty.

