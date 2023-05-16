Besiktas are looking to sign Wout Weghorst from Burnley in the summer transfer window, as it appears he has no future at current club Manchester United.

Will Man United sign Wout Weghorst?

The Dutch striker started the campaign with the Istanbul outfit before the loan was terminated in January, enabling Weghorst to join the Red Devils on loan.

And, whilst Erik Ten Hag has regularly played the Dutch international since he joined, he has struggled for goals, with Weghorst yet to score in the Premier League, even if he has found the net in cup competitions, whilst he has earnt praise for his work-rate.

Nevertheless, United are expected to move for a new number nine in the summer, meaning Weghorst would return to Burnley.

Even though the Clarets are back in the Premier League, Football Insider has claimed that Weghorst doesn’t have a future under Kompany, who is looking to strengthen his squad by bringing in a new striker when the window opens.

Interestingly, they also add that Besiktas are very keen to be reunited with the target man, and they’re preparing a move for the 30-year-old ahead of next season.

The former Wolfsburg man did impress during his time in Turkey, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in 16 games for Besiktas.

Weghorst has a contract at Turf Moor that runs until the summer of 2025, so Burnley will be in a position to command a decent fee for the player, who cost around £12m when he joined in January last year.

Kompany has a big decision to make

Firstly, it’s no surprise that Besiktas are keen on bringing Weghorst back to the club, because he was excellent in his time with them last season, where he scored and made goals, and became a key focal point for the team. So, bringing him back is a no-brainer, whilst Weghorst seemed to enjoy his time in Istanbul as well.

For Burnley though, you would think that Kompany will want to assess Weghorst in pre-season before making a decision. That’s because they need a target man after letting Ashley Barnes go, and Weghorst could do the job, but he needs to be committed to the Clarets.

Ultimately, Burnley will make a decision in the summer, but no matter what happens, the fans will have full trust in Kompany, who needs to be allowed to build the squad he wants ahead of their Premier League return.