Torino are ready to go in with another bid for Leicester City’s Dennis Praet, although it’s unlikely to meet the £7m asking price the Championship side have put on the midfielder.

Torino interested in Leicester’s Dennis Praet

The 29-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular at the Foxes in the past few years, which is why he was loaned out to Torino in the 21/22 campaign.

Despite falling out of favour then, former boss Brendan Rodgers brought the Belgian international back into the fold last season, and he made 22 appearances, many from the bench, as the side were relegated.

With the former Sampdoria man entering the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium, a summer departure seemed inevitable, with Torino keen on bringing Praet back to Serie A.

They had an initial offer of around £3m rejected for the player, and it was claimed that they wanted over double that to do a deal.

Yet, their interest remains, but Torino Granata has revealed that the club will be returning with another bid, even if it will fall short of Leicester’s valuation.

The update suggests frustration from the Italian side at the Foxes’ reluctance to move on a player who hasn’t been a key player for them over the years. Plus, with the Midlands outfit now in the Championship, they will be looking to shift high earners off the wage bill.

Enzo Maresca is the new man in charge at Leicester, and he is expected to be involved this summer as he looks to reshape the squad.

Will Dennis Praet leave Leicester?

In truth, the £7m fee mentioned doesn’t seem too unreasonable from Leicester, as they brought the midfielder in for almost three times that amount, and at 29, he still has a lot to offer moving forward. So, they are right to hold firm here instead of caving into Torino’s demands.

However, with the player entering the last year of his contract, the reality is that they’re going to have to sell this summer, and Torino will know that. Plus, he is a player that hasn’t been key over the past few years.

Ultimately, you would expect a transfer to happen, and discussions will continue between the clubs, and you would expect a middle ground to be reached at some point.