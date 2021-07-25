European outfit plotting transfer swoop for Bournemouth defender

Real Sociedad are in talks with Bournemouth as they look to do a deal for full-back Diego Rico in the transfer window.

The 28-year-old has spent the past three years with the Cherries and he featured in 33 games as the team reached the play-offs in the previous campaign.

However, his future could be away from the south coast side, with the Daily Echo revealing that negotiations have started with the La Liga outfit over a potential sale for Rico.

Whilst there’s no suggestion of what sort of fee the Spaniards could pay for Rico, Bournemouth did spend around £10.7m to bring the left-back to the Vitality Stadium, although his value will suffer because he has entered the final year of his contract.

Should the move go ahead, boss Scott Parker would have Lloyd Kelly as an option to play at left-back next season, but it could still be a position that they look to add to before the deadline passes in over a month’s time.

Rico is yet to play for Bournemouth in pre-season due to a minor knock.

25 questions about AFC Bournemouth legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 Did Steve Fletcher make over 700 appearances for the club? Yes No

The verdict

The reality of Bournemouth spending another year outside the top-flight is that they will have to make decisions to bring in funds, so this deal could happen.

As well as that, Rico’s contract situation means that the Cherries must cash in now or risk losing him on a free in 12 months time.

Therefore, this is a deal that you could see happening and it’s one that would suit all parties as the chance to play in La Liga for a side that pushes for Europe will surely appeal to the player.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.