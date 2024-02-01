Highlights Real Betis targets Patson Daka as they search for a new number nine in the transfer deadline.

Real Betis are keen on Leicester City’s Patson Daka as they look to bring in a new number nine ahead of the transfer deadline.

Leicester City face battle to keep hold of Patson Daka

It’s been a brilliant campaign for the Foxes so far, as they lead the way in the Championship, with an immediate return to the Premier League looking inevitable.

A key reason for that has been the firepower available to Enzo Maresca, with Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Tom Cannon his options for the striker role, along with Daka.

That fierce competition for places means the Zambian international has struggled for consistency, and he’s managed just eight appearances in the Championship, although he does have four goals and three assists from those outings.

Nevertheless, that appears to have encouraged Betis to make a move for Daka, as Mundo Deportivo has revealed that the 25-year-old is emerging as a prime target for the La Liga side, as they look to replace Borja Iglesias after he signed for Bayer Leverkusen.

“Real Betis is encountering serious difficulties in being able to sign Chimy Ávila due to the high demands of Osasuna, which is reluctant to get rid of the Argentine striker, which is why the Green and White technical office has once again set its sights on Patson Daka.

“The striker for Leicester, from the English Championship, whom they were already interested in a few weeks ago.”

The update states that Betis would be looking for a loan move initially, and they claim that the two clubs have a good relationship after a deal for Ayoze Perez last year.

Leicester City’s January transfer plans

It’s been a very quiet window for Leicester, but they were never going to be too busy given the fantastic position they find themselves in.

A deal for Stefano Sensi is still on course to be completed, and Maresca will surely feel that gives him enough options for the remainder of the season.

Of course, he wouldn’t want to lose Daka in an ideal world, but the Foxes are well-stocked for options up top, as outlined above, so if he did move on, they would be able to cope.

The hierarchy may feel getting the forward off the wage bill is a move that makes sense, as it’s no secret that the club are keeping a close eye on their PSR situation.

Patson Daka at a crucial period in his career

It’s fair to say that Daka hasn’t lived up to the hype that came with his arrival, as he had a good reputation following his outstanding scoring record with Salzburg in Austria.

That’s not to say he has been a huge failure, but Daka is now at a critical period in his career where he needs to get a regular run of games to be able to show what he can do.

Whether that’s at Leicester remains to be seen, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the next 24 hours with Daka, who has a deal at the King Power Stadium until 2026.