Real Betis remain keen on signing Junior Firpo from Leeds United in the January window, and they hope to do a deal to bring in the left-back on loan initially.

Real Betis monitoring Junior Firpo

After suffering relegation from the Premier League, the Whites knew they would lose several first-team players in the summer, and that proved to be the case.

However, one player who perhaps surprisingly remained at Elland Road was Firpo, although an injury issue meant he wasn’t fit at the time, which reduced the chances of his exit.

The former Barcelona man has returned to full fitness now, and he has featured in the past two games, including starting in the draw at Rotherham on Friday night.

Nevertheless, it seems Firpo could still be on the move in the New Year, as Foot Mercato has confirmed that Real Betis are keen on bringing the player back to the club, as he started his professional career with them before moving to Camp Nou.

The update states that Betis are preparing a loan offer for Firpo, which would include an option to buy in the summer.

Will Leeds sell Junior Firpo?

It’s fair to say that Firpo hasn’t always convinced for Leeds, so you can’t imagine there will be too much disappointment if he did move on in the New Year.

Sam Byram has done very well on the whole since returning to the club, even though it’s not his natural position, so Daniel Farke won’t have any issues if he has to keep him in the XI.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

But, the lack of depth behind Byram if Firpo did depart would be a concern, so it could be something that Leeds need to address in the January window before they sanction an exit.

From a financial perspective, you would imagine Firpo is one of the top earners, so getting him off the wage bill may make sense, even if promotion is going to be the priority.

In the meantime, Firpo’s only focus will be on Leeds, and Farke has shown that he is happy with the player by the fact he picked him in the XI last time out. So, there are no concerns about his mentality right now, but it’s something that could clearly come up when January comes around, and it will give the club a decision to make, especially if the defender wants to go.

What next for Leeds?

The Whites dropped two points against Rotherham which was hugely frustrating considering how they dominated for the first half.

But, with Ipswich losing to West Brom on Saturday, and Southampton also dropping points, it wasn’t the worst weekend for Leeds, who remain in third place in the Championship, sitting seven points behind the Tractor Boys who occupy the second automatic promotion spot.

Farke’s men are back in action on Wednesday night when they welcome Swansea City to Elland Road, and they will fancy their chances as they’re the only side in the league yet to lose a game on their own patch this season.