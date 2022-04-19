European outfit move clear in transfer battle for Millwall player

Besiktas are confident of agreeing a deal to sign Jed Wallace on a free transfer in the summer.

The 28-year-old has been outstanding for the Lions since joining the club, and he has continued that good form this season, scoring six goals and registering 11 assists to help Gary Rowett’s men as they chase a top six finish.

However, with his deal at The Den expiring in the summer, it’s been apparent for some time that the wide man will be assessing his options ahead of next season.

And, reports from Turkish media outlet Fotomac have revealed that Besiktas are expecting to win the race for Wallace, who had been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window.

They state that an agreement is close between the player and the club, which would see the former Wolves man move abroad for the first time in his career.

The Istanbul outfit are now managed by former West Brom boss Valerien Ismael, who will know about Wallace following his time working in the Championship.

The verdict

This would be a very interesting move for Wallace at a crucial period in his career, with the chance to play in a new country for a huge club one that’s obviously going to appeal.

You would maybe expect the player to wait until he sees how Millwall’s promotion push goes before making a decision, as the chance to play for them in the top-flight is also something you would think he will consider.

Either way, a decision will need to be made soon and if he does go to Besiktas it will be an exciting new challenge for the player.

